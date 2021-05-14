Privi Special Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 353.11 crore, down 11.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 353.11 crore in March 2021 down 11.37% from Rs. 398.42 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.86 crore in March 2021 up 26.78% from Rs. 47.22 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.98 crore in March 2021 down 1.41% from Rs. 78.08 crore in March 2020.

Privi Special EPS has increased to Rs. 15.32 in March 2021 from Rs. 12.09 in March 2020.

Privi Special shares closed at 1,058.15 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 96.72% returns over the last 6 months and 145.03% over the last 12 months.