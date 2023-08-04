English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Privi Special Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 408.72 crore, up 5.12% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Privi Speciality Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 408.72 crore in June 2023 up 5.12% from Rs. 388.81 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.62 crore in June 2023 down 79.35% from Rs. 22.36 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.76 crore in June 2023 down 2.16% from Rs. 62.10 crore in June 2022.

    Privi Special EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.74 in June 2022.

    Privi Special shares closed at 1,068.55 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.31% returns over the last 6 months and -13.86% over the last 12 months.

    Privi Speciality Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations408.72398.71388.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations408.72398.71388.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials255.56236.19280.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.12--0.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.117.36-53.57
    Power & Fuel31.2337.78--
    Employees Cost17.8720.1621.06
    Depreciation30.7231.3521.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.3865.1381.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.930.7436.90
    Other Income6.113.163.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.043.9040.43
    Interest23.5622.6210.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.48-18.7230.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.48-18.7230.23
    Tax1.98-3.917.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.50-14.8122.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.50-14.8122.43
    Minority Interest0.111.13-0.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.62-13.6822.36
    Equity Share Capital39.0639.0639.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.15-3.795.74
    Diluted EPS1.15-3.795.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.15-3.795.74
    Diluted EPS1.15-3.795.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Privi Special #Privi Speciality Chemicals #Results
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!