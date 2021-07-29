Privi Special Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 332.29 crore, up 2.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 332.29 crore in June 2021 up 2.47% from Rs. 324.29 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.26 crore in June 2021 up 39.07% from Rs. 21.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.77 crore in June 2021 up 11.63% from Rs. 56.23 crore in June 2020.

Privi Special EPS has increased to Rs. 7.49 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.39 in June 2020.

Privi Special shares closed at 1,326.45 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 88.28% returns over the last 6 months and 124.33% over the last 12 months.