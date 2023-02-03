 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Privi Special Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 419.84 crore, up 6.41% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Privi Speciality Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 419.84 crore in December 2022 up 6.41% from Rs. 394.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.71 crore in December 2022 down 77.11% from Rs. 24.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.14 crore in December 2022 down 3.81% from Rs. 60.44 crore in December 2021.

Privi Speciality Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 419.84 400.46 394.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 419.84 400.46 394.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 276.98 348.82 291.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.00 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -21.79 -113.76 -50.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.06 20.41 18.56
Depreciation 29.62 25.85 18.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 94.61 101.72 84.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.36 17.43 31.66
Other Income 6.16 8.58 10.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.52 26.01 42.30
Interest 20.29 14.71 6.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.24 11.30 35.93
Exceptional Items -- -- -2.13
P/L Before Tax 8.24 11.30 33.80
Tax 2.53 3.35 8.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.71 7.96 24.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.71 7.96 24.95
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.71 7.96 24.95
Equity Share Capital 39.06 39.06 39.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.46 2.04 6.39
Diluted EPS 1.46 2.04 6.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.46 2.04 6.39
Diluted EPS 1.46 2.04 6.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited