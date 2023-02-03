Privi Special Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 419.84 crore, up 6.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 419.84 crore in December 2022 up 6.41% from Rs. 394.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.71 crore in December 2022 down 77.11% from Rs. 24.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.14 crore in December 2022 down 3.81% from Rs. 60.44 crore in December 2021.

Privi Special EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.39 in December 2021.

