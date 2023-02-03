English
    Live: Exclusive: FM's post-Budget interview
    Privi Special Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 419.84 crore, up 6.41% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Privi Speciality Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 419.84 crore in December 2022 up 6.41% from Rs. 394.54 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.71 crore in December 2022 down 77.11% from Rs. 24.95 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.14 crore in December 2022 down 3.81% from Rs. 60.44 crore in December 2021.

    Privi Speciality Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations419.84400.46394.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations419.84400.46394.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials276.98348.82291.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.00--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.79-113.76-50.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.0620.4118.56
    Depreciation29.6225.8518.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses94.61101.7284.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.3617.4331.66
    Other Income6.168.5810.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.5226.0142.30
    Interest20.2914.716.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.2411.3035.93
    Exceptional Items-----2.13
    P/L Before Tax8.2411.3033.80
    Tax2.533.358.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.717.9624.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.717.9624.95
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.717.9624.95
    Equity Share Capital39.0639.0639.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.462.046.39
    Diluted EPS1.462.046.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.462.046.39
    Diluted EPS1.462.046.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited