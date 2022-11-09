 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pritish Nandy Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore, down 74.91% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pritish Nandy Communications are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore in September 2022 down 74.91% from Rs. 8.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2022 down 972.54% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2022 down 558.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.

Pritish Nandy shares closed at 42.95 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.12% returns over the last 6 months and -8.32% over the last 12 months.

Pritish Nandy Communications
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.09 12.71 8.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.09 12.71 8.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.70 11.84 7.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 0.01 0.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.82 0.85 0.51
Depreciation 0.08 0.08 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.72 0.79 0.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.25 -0.86 0.02
Other Income 0.08 0.11 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.18 -0.75 0.17
Interest 0.03 0.03 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.20 -0.77 0.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.20 -0.77 0.11
Tax 0.00 0.01 -0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.21 -0.78 0.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.21 -0.78 0.14
Equity Share Capital 14.47 14.47 14.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.83 -0.54 0.10
Diluted EPS -0.83 -0.54 0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.83 -0.54 0.10
Diluted EPS -0.83 -0.54 0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

