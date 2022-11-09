English
    Pritish Nandy Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore, down 74.91% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pritish Nandy Communications are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore in September 2022 down 74.91% from Rs. 8.33 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2022 down 972.54% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2022 down 558.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.

    Pritish Nandy shares closed at 42.95 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.12% returns over the last 6 months and -8.32% over the last 12 months.

    Pritish Nandy Communications
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.0912.718.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.0912.718.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.7011.847.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.020.010.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.820.850.51
    Depreciation0.080.080.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.720.790.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.25-0.860.02
    Other Income0.080.110.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.18-0.750.17
    Interest0.030.030.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.20-0.770.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.20-0.770.11
    Tax0.000.01-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.21-0.780.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.21-0.780.14
    Equity Share Capital14.4714.4714.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.83-0.540.10
    Diluted EPS-0.83-0.540.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.83-0.540.10
    Diluted EPS-0.83-0.540.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:54 pm