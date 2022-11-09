Pritish Nandy Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore, down 74.91% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pritish Nandy Communications are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore in September 2022 down 74.91% from Rs. 8.33 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2022 down 972.54% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2022 down 558.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.
Pritish Nandy shares closed at 42.95 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.12% returns over the last 6 months and -8.32% over the last 12 months.
|Pritish Nandy Communications
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.09
|12.71
|8.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.09
|12.71
|8.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.70
|11.84
|7.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|0.01
|0.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.82
|0.85
|0.51
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.72
|0.79
|0.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.25
|-0.86
|0.02
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.11
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.18
|-0.75
|0.17
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.20
|-0.77
|0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.20
|-0.77
|0.11
|Tax
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.21
|-0.78
|0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.21
|-0.78
|0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|14.47
|14.47
|14.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|-0.54
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|-0.54
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|-0.54
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|-0.54
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited