Pritish Nandy Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore, down 74.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore in September 2022 down 74.91% from Rs. 8.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2022 down 972.54% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2022 down 558.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.

Pritish Nandy shares closed at 42.95 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.12% returns over the last 6 months and -8.32% over the last 12 months.