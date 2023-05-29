Pritish Nandy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, down 96.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in March 2023 down 96.56% from Rs. 15.73 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2023 down 2424.55% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2023 down 8800% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Pritish Nandy shares closed at 35.30 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.04% returns over the last 6 months and -18.94% over the last 12 months.