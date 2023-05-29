English
    Pritish Nandy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, down 96.56% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pritish Nandy Communications are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in March 2023 down 96.56% from Rs. 15.73 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2023 down 2424.55% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2023 down 8800% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    Pritish Nandy shares closed at 35.30 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.04% returns over the last 6 months and -18.94% over the last 12 months.

    Pritish Nandy Communications
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.542.9115.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.542.9115.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.261.6813.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.020.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.840.870.80
    Depreciation0.080.080.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.410.621.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.05-0.36-0.08
    Other Income0.230.140.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.82-0.23-0.05
    Interest0.030.030.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.86-0.26-0.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.86-0.26-0.14
    Tax-0.050.00-0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.81-0.26-0.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.81-0.26-0.07
    Equity Share Capital14.4714.4714.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.25-0.18-0.05
    Diluted EPS-1.25-0.18-0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.25-0.18-0.05
    Diluted EPS-1.25-0.18-0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 09:00 am