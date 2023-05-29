Pritish Nandy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, down 96.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pritish Nandy Communications are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in March 2023 down 96.56% from Rs. 15.73 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2023 down 2424.55% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2023 down 8800% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.
Pritish Nandy shares closed at 35.30 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.04% returns over the last 6 months and -18.94% over the last 12 months.
|Pritish Nandy Communications
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.54
|2.91
|15.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.54
|2.91
|15.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.26
|1.68
|13.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.02
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.84
|0.87
|0.80
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.41
|0.62
|1.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.05
|-0.36
|-0.08
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.14
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.82
|-0.23
|-0.05
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.86
|-0.26
|-0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.86
|-0.26
|-0.14
|Tax
|-0.05
|0.00
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.81
|-0.26
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.81
|-0.26
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|14.47
|14.47
|14.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.25
|-0.18
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.25
|-0.18
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.25
|-0.18
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.25
|-0.18
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited