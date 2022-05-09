 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pritish Nandy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.73 crore, up 259.84% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pritish Nandy Communications are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.73 crore in March 2022 up 259.84% from Rs. 4.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 83.47% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 104.44% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.

Pritish Nandy shares closed at 48.25 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.66% returns over the last 6 months and 13.26% over the last 12 months.

Pritish Nandy Communications
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.73 19.73 4.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.73 19.73 4.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.64 17.89 3.66
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.17 0.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.80 0.77 0.55
Depreciation 0.07 0.06 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.31 0.56 0.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 0.27 -0.71
Other Income 0.03 0.13 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 0.40 -0.52
Interest 0.09 0.02 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.14 0.38 -0.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.14 0.38 -0.58
Tax -0.07 -0.06 -0.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.07 0.43 -0.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.07 0.43 -0.43
Equity Share Capital 14.47 14.47 14.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.30 -0.30
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.30 -0.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.30 -0.30
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.30 -0.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

