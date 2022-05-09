Pritish Nandy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.73 crore, up 259.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.73 crore in March 2022 up 259.84% from Rs. 4.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 83.47% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 104.44% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.

Pritish Nandy shares closed at 48.25 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.66% returns over the last 6 months and 13.26% over the last 12 months.