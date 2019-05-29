Pritish Nandy Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.67 crore, down 64.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.67 crore in March 2019 down 64.12% from Rs. 15.79 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2019 down 3.41% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2019 up 4.96% from Rs. 3.43 crore in March 2018.

Pritish Nandy EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.20 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.28 in March 2018.

Pritish Nandy shares closed at 18.70 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 44.96% returns over the last 6 months and 11.31% over the last 12 months.