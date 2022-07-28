Pritish Nandy Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.71 crore, up 1339.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.71 crore in June 2022 up 1339.8% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2022 down 12.09% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022 down 17.54% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021.

Pritish Nandy shares closed at 41.05 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.48% returns over the last 6 months and 5.53% over the last 12 months.