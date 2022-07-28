 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pritish Nandy Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.71 crore, up 1339.8% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pritish Nandy Communications are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.71 crore in June 2022 up 1339.8% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2022 down 12.09% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022 down 17.54% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021.

Pritish Nandy shares closed at 41.05 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.48% returns over the last 6 months and 5.53% over the last 12 months.

Pritish Nandy Communications
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.71 15.73 0.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.71 15.73 0.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.84 13.64 0.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 0.00 0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.85 0.80 0.42
Depreciation 0.08 0.07 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.79 1.31 0.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.86 -0.08 -0.72
Other Income 0.11 0.03 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.75 -0.05 -0.64
Interest 0.03 0.09 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.77 -0.14 -0.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.77 -0.14 -0.70
Tax 0.01 -0.07 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.78 -0.07 -0.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.78 -0.07 -0.70
Equity Share Capital 14.47 14.47 14.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.54 -0.05 -0.48
Diluted EPS -0.54 -0.05 -0.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.54 -0.05 -0.48
Diluted EPS -0.54 -0.05 -0.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 pm
