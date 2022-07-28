Pritish Nandy Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.71 crore, up 1339.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pritish Nandy Communications are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.71 crore in June 2022 up 1339.8% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2022 down 12.09% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022 down 17.54% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021.
Pritish Nandy shares closed at 41.05 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.48% returns over the last 6 months and 5.53% over the last 12 months.
|
|Pritish Nandy Communications
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.71
|15.73
|0.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.71
|15.73
|0.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.84
|13.64
|0.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.00
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.85
|0.80
|0.42
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.07
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.79
|1.31
|0.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.86
|-0.08
|-0.72
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.03
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.75
|-0.05
|-0.64
|Interest
|0.03
|0.09
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.77
|-0.14
|-0.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.77
|-0.14
|-0.70
|Tax
|0.01
|-0.07
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.78
|-0.07
|-0.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.78
|-0.07
|-0.70
|Equity Share Capital
|14.47
|14.47
|14.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-0.05
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-0.05
|-0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-0.05
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-0.05
|-0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited