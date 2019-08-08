Pritish Nandy Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.27 crore, up 130.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pritish Nandy Communications are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.27 crore in June 2019 up 130.84% from Rs. 5.32 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2019 down 1227.25% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2019 down 536.84% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2018.
Pritish Nandy shares closed at 14.90 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.13% returns over the last 6 months and -10.78% over the last 12 months.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 06:21 pm