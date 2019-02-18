Pritish Nandy Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, up 202.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pritish Nandy Communications are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in December 2018 up 202.38% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2018 up 28.07% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2018 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2017.
Pritish Nandy shares closed at 15.50 on February 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -25.84% over the last 12 months.
|
|Pritish Nandy Communications
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.65
|2.41
|0.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.65
|2.41
|0.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.41
|0.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.47
|0.43
|0.28
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.05
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.75
|3.31
|0.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.62
|-1.79
|-0.84
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.08
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.54
|-1.71
|-0.76
|Interest
|0.12
|0.18
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.66
|-1.89
|-0.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.66
|-1.89
|-0.95
|Tax
|-0.10
|-0.11
|-0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.56
|-1.78
|-0.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.56
|-1.78
|-0.77
|Equity Share Capital
|14.47
|14.47
|14.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-1.23
|-0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-1.23
|-0.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-1.23
|-0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-1.23
|-0.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited