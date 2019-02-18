Pritish Nandy Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, up 202.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in December 2018 up 202.38% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2018 up 28.07% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2018 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2017.

Pritish Nandy shares closed at 15.50 on February 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -25.84% over the last 12 months.