Pritish Nandy Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore, down 74.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore in September 2022 down 74.91% from Rs. 8.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2022 down 898.15% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2022 down 523.08% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

Pritish Nandy shares closed at 44.60 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.51% returns over the last 6 months and -4.80% over the last 12 months.