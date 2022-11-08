 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pritish Nandy Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore, down 74.91% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pritish Nandy Communications are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore in September 2022 down 74.91% from Rs. 8.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2022 down 898.15% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2022 down 523.08% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

Pritish Nandy shares closed at 44.60 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.51% returns over the last 6 months and -4.80% over the last 12 months.

Pritish Nandy Communications
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.09 12.71 8.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.09 12.71 8.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.70 11.83 7.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 0.01 0.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.82 0.85 0.51
Depreciation 0.08 0.08 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.72 0.79 0.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.25 -0.86 0.04
Other Income 0.08 0.11 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.18 -0.75 0.19
Interest 0.03 0.03 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.21 -0.77 0.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.21 -0.77 0.13
Tax 0.00 0.01 -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.21 -0.78 0.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.21 -0.78 0.15
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.21 -0.78 0.15
Equity Share Capital 14.47 14.47 14.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.84 -0.54 0.10
Diluted EPS -0.84 -0.54 0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.84 -0.54 0.10
Diluted EPS -0.84 -0.54 0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:30 pm
