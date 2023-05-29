Pritish Nandy Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, down 96.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in March 2023 down 96.41% from Rs. 15.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2023 down 635.98% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2023 down 2683.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Pritish Nandy shares closed at 35.30 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.04% returns over the last 6 months and -18.94% over the last 12 months.