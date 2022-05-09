Pritish Nandy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.77 crore, up 260.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.77 crore in March 2022 up 260.7% from Rs. 4.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 up 8.29% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 126.09% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

Pritish Nandy shares closed at 47.25 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.85% returns over the last 6 months and 11.18% over the last 12 months.