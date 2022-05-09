 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Pritish Nandy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.77 crore, up 260.7% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pritish Nandy Communications are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.77 crore in March 2022 up 260.7% from Rs. 4.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 up 8.29% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 126.09% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

Pritish Nandy shares closed at 47.25 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.85% returns over the last 6 months and 11.18% over the last 12 months.

Pritish Nandy Communications
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.77 19.73 4.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.77 19.73 4.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.64 17.89 3.66
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.17 0.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.80 0.77 0.55
Depreciation 0.07 0.06 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.31 0.56 0.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 0.28 -0.56
Other Income 0.03 0.13 0.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 0.40 -0.30
Interest 0.09 0.02 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.10 0.38 -0.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.10 0.38 -0.36
Tax 0.12 -0.05 -0.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.23 0.43 -0.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.23 0.43 -0.25
Minority Interest 0.00 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.23 0.43 -0.25
Equity Share Capital 14.47 14.47 14.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.16 0.30 -0.17
Diluted EPS -0.16 0.30 -0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.16 0.30 -0.17
Diluted EPS -0.16 0.30 -0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Pritish Nandy #Pritish Nandy Communications #Results
first published: May 9, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.