Pritish Nandy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.77 crore, up 260.7% Y-o-Y
May 09, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pritish Nandy Communications are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.77 crore in March 2022 up 260.7% from Rs. 4.37 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 up 8.29% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 126.09% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.
Pritish Nandy shares closed at 47.25 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.85% returns over the last 6 months and 11.18% over the last 12 months.
|Pritish Nandy Communications
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.77
|19.73
|4.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.77
|19.73
|4.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.64
|17.89
|3.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.17
|0.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.80
|0.77
|0.55
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.06
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.31
|0.56
|0.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.28
|-0.56
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.13
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|0.40
|-0.30
|Interest
|0.09
|0.02
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.38
|-0.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.10
|0.38
|-0.36
|Tax
|0.12
|-0.05
|-0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|0.43
|-0.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|0.43
|-0.25
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.23
|0.43
|-0.25
|Equity Share Capital
|14.47
|14.47
|14.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.30
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.30
|-0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.30
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.30
|-0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
