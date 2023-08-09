English
    Pritish Nandy Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore, down 65.16% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pritish Nandy Communications are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore in June 2023 down 65.16% from Rs. 12.71 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2023 up 50.98% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 up 58.21% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

    Pritish Nandy shares closed at 36.00 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.09% returns over the last 6 months and -13.46% over the last 12 months.

    Pritish Nandy Communications
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.430.5712.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.430.5712.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.240.2611.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.060.010.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.830.840.85
    Depreciation0.080.080.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.701.250.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.48-1.86-0.86
    Other Income0.120.230.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.36-1.63-0.75
    Interest0.030.030.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.38-1.66-0.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.38-1.66-0.77
    Tax0.000.000.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.38-1.66-0.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.38-1.66-0.78
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.38-1.66-0.78
    Equity Share Capital14.4714.4714.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.26-1.15-0.54
    Diluted EPS-0.26-1.15-0.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.26-1.15-0.54
    Diluted EPS-0.26-1.15-0.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

