Pritish Nandy Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore, down 65.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore in June 2023 down 65.16% from Rs. 12.71 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2023 up 50.98% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 up 58.21% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

Pritish Nandy shares closed at 36.00 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.09% returns over the last 6 months and -13.46% over the last 12 months.