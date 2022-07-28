 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Pritish Nandy Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.71 crore, up 1339.8% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:33 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pritish Nandy Communications are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.71 crore in June 2022 up 1339.8% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2022 down 11.6% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022 down 17.54% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021.

Pritish Nandy shares closed at 41.55 on July 27, 2022 (BSE)

Pritish Nandy Communications
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.71 15.77 0.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.71 15.77 0.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.83 13.64 0.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 0.00 0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.85 0.80 0.42
Depreciation 0.08 0.07 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.79 1.31 0.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.86 -0.04 -0.72
Other Income 0.11 0.03 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.75 -0.01 -0.64
Interest 0.03 0.09 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.77 -0.10 -0.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.77 -0.10 -0.70
Tax 0.01 0.12 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.78 -0.23 -0.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.78 -0.23 -0.70
Minority Interest -- 0.00 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.78 -0.23 -0.70
Equity Share Capital 14.47 14.47 14.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.54 -0.16 -0.48
Diluted EPS -0.54 -0.16 -0.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.54 -0.16 -0.48
Diluted EPS -0.54 -0.16 -0.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Pritish Nandy #Pritish Nandy Communications #Results
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.