Pritish Nandy Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.71 crore, up 1339.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.71 crore in June 2022 up 1339.8% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2022 down 11.6% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022 down 17.54% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021.

Pritish Nandy shares closed at 41.55 on July 27, 2022 (BSE)