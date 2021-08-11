Pritish Nandy Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore, up 4778.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore in June 2021 up 4778.45% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2021 up 3.95% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021 up 8.06% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2020.

Pritish Nandy shares closed at 36.45 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 90.84% returns over the last 6 months and 154.90% over the last 12 months.