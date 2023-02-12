 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pritish Nandy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore, down 85.27% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pritish Nandy Communications are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore in December 2022 down 85.27% from Rs. 19.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 159.62% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 132.61% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

Pritish Nandy Communications
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.91 2.09 19.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.91 2.09 19.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.68 1.70 17.89
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 0.02 0.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.87 0.82 0.77
Depreciation 0.08 0.08 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.62 0.72 0.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.36 -1.25 0.28
Other Income 0.14 0.08 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.23 -1.18 0.40
Interest 0.03 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.26 -1.21 0.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.26 -1.21 0.38
Tax 0.00 0.00 -0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.26 -1.21 0.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.26 -1.21 0.43
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.26 -1.21 0.43
Equity Share Capital 14.47 14.47 14.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 -0.84 0.30
Diluted EPS -0.18 -0.84 0.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 -0.84 0.30
Diluted EPS -0.18 -0.84 0.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited