Pritish Nandy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore, down 85.27% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pritish Nandy Communications are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore in December 2022 down 85.27% from Rs. 19.73 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 159.62% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 132.61% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.
Pritish Nandy shares closed at 39.15 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.58% returns over the last 6 months and -31.32% over the last 12 months.
|Pritish Nandy Communications
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.91
|2.09
|19.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.91
|2.09
|19.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.68
|1.70
|17.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|0.02
|0.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.87
|0.82
|0.77
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.62
|0.72
|0.56
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.36
|-1.25
|0.28
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.08
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-1.18
|0.40
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-1.21
|0.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.26
|-1.21
|0.38
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.26
|-1.21
|0.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.26
|-1.21
|0.43
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.26
|-1.21
|0.43
|Equity Share Capital
|14.47
|14.47
|14.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-0.84
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-0.84
|0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-0.84
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-0.84
|0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited