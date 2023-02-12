Pritish Nandy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore, down 85.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore in December 2022 down 85.27% from Rs. 19.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 159.62% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 132.61% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

Pritish Nandy shares closed at 39.15 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.58% returns over the last 6 months and -31.32% over the last 12 months.