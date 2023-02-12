English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Pritish Nandy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore, down 85.27% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pritish Nandy Communications are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore in December 2022 down 85.27% from Rs. 19.73 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 159.62% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 132.61% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

    Pritish Nandy Communications
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.912.0919.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.912.0919.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.681.7017.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.020.020.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.870.820.77
    Depreciation0.080.080.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.620.720.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.36-1.250.28
    Other Income0.140.080.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.23-1.180.40
    Interest0.030.030.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.26-1.210.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.26-1.210.38
    Tax0.000.00-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.26-1.210.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.26-1.210.43
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.26-1.210.43
    Equity Share Capital14.4714.4714.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.18-0.840.30
    Diluted EPS-0.18-0.840.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.18-0.840.30
    Diluted EPS-0.18-0.840.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited