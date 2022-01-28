Pritish Nandy Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.73 crore, up 778.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.73 crore in December 2021 up 778.78% from Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021 up 111.45% from Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021 up 112.5% from Rs. 3.68 crore in December 2020.

Pritish Nandy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.61 in December 2020.

Pritish Nandy shares closed at 55.65 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.15% returns over the last 6 months and 188.34% over the last 12 months.