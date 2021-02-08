Pritish Nandy Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore, down 27.91% Y-o-Y
February 08, 2021 / 11:36 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pritish Nandy Communications are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore in December 2020 down 27.91% from Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2020 down 1093.2% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.68 crore in December 2020 down 922.22% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2019.
Pritish Nandy shares closed at 19.50 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.65% returns over the last 6 months and 24.60% over the last 12 months.
|Pritish Nandy Communications
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.25
|1.12
|3.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.25
|1.12
|3.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.93
|0.48
|2.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|0.24
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.19
|0.52
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.86
|0.31
|0.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.99
|-0.18
|-0.82
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.21
|0.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.75
|0.03
|-0.43
|Interest
|0.07
|0.09
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.82
|-0.06
|-0.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.82
|-0.06
|-0.55
|Tax
|-0.04
|0.04
|-0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.77
|-0.10
|-0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.77
|-0.10
|-0.32
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.77
|-0.10
|-0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|14.47
|14.47
|14.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.61
|-0.07
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-2.61
|-0.07
|-0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.61
|-0.07
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-2.61
|-0.07
|-0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited