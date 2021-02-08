Pritish Nandy Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore, down 27.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.25 crore in December 2020 down 27.91% from Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2020 down 1093.2% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.68 crore in December 2020 down 922.22% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2019.

Pritish Nandy shares closed at 19.50 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 32.65% returns over the last 6 months and 24.60% over the last 12 months.