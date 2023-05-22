Pritika Auto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.60 crore, up 58.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.60 crore in March 2023 up 58.89% from Rs. 47.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2023 up 134.85% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.80 crore in March 2023 up 28.06% from Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2022.

Pritika Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2022.

Pritika Auto shares closed at 17.10 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.21% returns over the last 6 months and 20.00% over the last 12 months.