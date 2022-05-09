Pritika Auto Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.58 crore, down 31.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.58 crore in March 2022 down 31.49% from Rs. 69.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022 down 72.21% from Rs. 2.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2022 down 34.04% from Rs. 8.05 crore in March 2021.

Pritika Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.63 in March 2021.

Pritika Auto shares closed at 15.95 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.83% returns over the last 6 months