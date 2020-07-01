Pritika Auto Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 32.58 crore, down 21.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.58 crore in March 2020 down 21.7% from Rs. 41.60 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2020 down 84.81% from Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.63 crore in March 2020 down 22.6% from Rs. 4.69 crore in March 2019.

Pritika Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.36 in March 2019.

Pritika Auto shares closed at 87.30 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 9.26% returns over the last 6 months and -30.10% over the last 12 months.