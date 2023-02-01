English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Pritika Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.35 crore, up 40.9% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pritika Auto Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 66.35 crore in December 2022 up 40.9% from Rs. 47.09 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2022 up 138.8% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.95 crore in December 2022 up 39% from Rs. 5.00 crore in December 2021.

    Pritika Auto Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.3587.8247.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.3587.8247.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.1860.1635.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.83-0.37-5.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.884.243.45
    Depreciation2.272.412.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.0814.099.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.127.291.87
    Other Income0.560.530.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.687.832.80
    Interest1.821.751.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.866.071.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.866.071.18
    Tax0.642.020.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.224.050.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.224.050.93
    Equity Share Capital17.7317.7317.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.460.10
    Diluted EPS0.250.460.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.460.10
    Diluted EPS0.250.460.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited