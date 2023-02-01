Pritika Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.35 crore, up 40.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.35 crore in December 2022 up 40.9% from Rs. 47.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2022 up 138.8% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.95 crore in December 2022 up 39% from Rs. 5.00 crore in December 2021.

Pritika Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2021.

