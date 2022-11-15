Pritika Auto Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.04 crore, up 16.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.04 crore in September 2022 up 16.97% from Rs. 85.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.00 crore in September 2022 up 28.76% from Rs. 3.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.10 crore in September 2022 up 23.94% from Rs. 10.57 crore in September 2021.

Pritika Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in September 2021.

Pritika Auto shares closed at 16.95 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.70% returns over the last 6 months and -11.02% over the last 12 months.