    Pritika Auto Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.04 crore, up 16.97% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pritika Auto Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 100.04 crore in September 2022 up 16.97% from Rs. 85.53 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.00 crore in September 2022 up 28.76% from Rs. 3.88 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.10 crore in September 2022 up 23.94% from Rs. 10.57 crore in September 2021.

    Pritika Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in September 2021.

    Pritika Auto shares closed at 16.95 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.70% returns over the last 6 months and -11.02% over the last 12 months.

    Pritika Auto Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations100.0496.0085.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations100.0496.0085.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials66.1563.1855.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.70-0.10-2.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.364.864.76
    Depreciation3.102.752.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.3916.7218.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.758.606.38
    Other Income0.240.221.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.008.817.81
    Interest2.451.992.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.556.825.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.556.825.59
    Tax2.541.691.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.005.133.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.005.133.88
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.005.133.88
    Equity Share Capital17.7317.7317.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.560.580.44
    Diluted EPS0.560.580.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.560.580.44
    Diluted EPS0.560.580.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 10:11 am