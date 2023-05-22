English
    Pritika Auto Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 88.16 crore, up 54.68% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pritika Auto Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 88.16 crore in March 2023 up 54.68% from Rs. 57.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2023 down 16% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.38 crore in March 2023 up 27.62% from Rs. 7.35 crore in March 2022.

    Pritika Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2022.

    Pritika Auto shares closed at 17.10 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.21% returns over the last 6 months and 20.00% over the last 12 months.

    Pritika Auto Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations88.1677.8257.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations88.1677.8257.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials60.9946.5938.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.583.58-4.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.384.994.83
    Depreciation3.082.972.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.4714.2510.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.835.444.35
    Other Income0.470.270.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.305.714.56
    Interest2.362.452.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.943.262.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.943.262.28
    Tax1.240.400.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.702.862.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.702.862.25
    Minority Interest-0.81-0.06--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.892.802.25
    Equity Share Capital17.7317.7317.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.300.320.25
    Diluted EPS0.300.320.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.300.320.25
    Diluted EPS0.300.320.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 22, 2023 09:44 am