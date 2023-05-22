Pritika Auto Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 88.16 crore, up 54.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.16 crore in March 2023 up 54.68% from Rs. 57.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2023 down 16% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.38 crore in March 2023 up 27.62% from Rs. 7.35 crore in March 2022.

Pritika Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2022.

Pritika Auto shares closed at 17.10 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.21% returns over the last 6 months and 20.00% over the last 12 months.