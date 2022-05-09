Pritika Auto Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.00 crore, down 28.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.00 crore in March 2022 down 28.43% from Rs. 79.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2022 down 33.61% from Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.35 crore in March 2022 down 23.83% from Rs. 9.65 crore in March 2021.

Pritika Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.92 in March 2021.

Pritika Auto shares closed at 15.50 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.21% returns over the last 6 months