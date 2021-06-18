Pritika Auto Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 79.63 crore, up 128.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.63 crore in March 2021 up 128.93% from Rs. 34.79 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2021 up 2245.79% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.65 crore in March 2021 up 144.3% from Rs. 3.95 crore in March 2020.

Pritika Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2020.

Pritika Auto shares closed at 20.15 on June 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 8.98% returns over the last 6 months and 21.53% over the last 12 months.