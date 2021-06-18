MARKET NEWS

Pritika Auto Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 79.63 crore, up 128.93% Y-o-Y

June 18, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pritika Auto Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 79.63 crore in March 2021 up 128.93% from Rs. 34.79 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2021 up 2245.79% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.65 crore in March 2021 up 144.3% from Rs. 3.95 crore in March 2020.

Pritika Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2020.

Pritika Auto shares closed at 20.15 on June 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 8.98% returns over the last 6 months and 21.53% over the last 12 months.

Pritika Auto Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations79.6364.5139.89
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations79.6364.5139.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials45.0441.9723.87
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.81-3.97-0.89
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.253.963.12
Depreciation2.352.171.91
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses18.5515.608.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.654.793.33
Other Income0.660.210.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.305.003.64
Interest2.221.891.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.093.111.90
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.093.111.90
Tax1.690.900.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.402.211.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.402.211.07
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.402.211.07
Equity Share Capital17.7317.7317.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.921.250.60
Diluted EPS1.911.250.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.921.250.60
Diluted EPS1.911.250.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Pritika Auto #Pritika Auto Industries #Results
first published: Jun 18, 2021 09:11 am

