English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Pritika Auto Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 94.72 crore, down 1.34% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pritika Auto Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 94.72 crore in June 2023 down 1.34% from Rs. 96.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2023 down 27.76% from Rs. 5.13 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.24 crore in June 2023 up 5.88% from Rs. 11.56 crore in June 2022.

    Pritika Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.58 in June 2022.

    Pritika Auto shares closed at 23.80 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.37% returns over the last 6 months and 78.28% over the last 12 months.

    Pritika Auto Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations94.7288.1696.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations94.7288.1696.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials55.9260.9963.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.99-4.58-0.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.255.384.86
    Depreciation3.073.082.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.5517.4716.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.945.838.60
    Other Income0.240.470.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.176.308.81
    Interest2.312.361.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.863.946.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.863.946.82
    Tax1.581.241.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.282.705.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.282.705.13
    Minority Interest-1.58-0.81--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.711.895.13
    Equity Share Capital17.7317.7317.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.600.300.58
    Diluted EPS0.600.300.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.600.300.58
    Diluted EPS0.600.300.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Pritika Auto #Pritika Auto Industries #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!