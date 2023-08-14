Pritika Auto Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 94.72 crore, down 1.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.72 crore in June 2023 down 1.34% from Rs. 96.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2023 down 27.76% from Rs. 5.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.24 crore in June 2023 up 5.88% from Rs. 11.56 crore in June 2022.

Pritika Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.58 in June 2022.

Pritika Auto shares closed at 23.80 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.37% returns over the last 6 months and 78.28% over the last 12 months.