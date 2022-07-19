Pritika Auto Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.00 crore, up 32.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.00 crore in June 2022 up 32.01% from Rs. 72.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.13 crore in June 2022 down 5.26% from Rs. 5.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.56 crore in June 2022 down 4.15% from Rs. 12.06 crore in June 2021.

Pritika Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.61 in June 2021.

Pritika Auto shares closed at 14.00 on July 18, 2022 (NSE)