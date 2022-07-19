 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pritika Auto Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.00 crore, up 32.01% Y-o-Y

Jul 19, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pritika Auto Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 96.00 crore in June 2022 up 32.01% from Rs. 72.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.13 crore in June 2022 down 5.26% from Rs. 5.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.56 crore in June 2022 down 4.15% from Rs. 12.06 crore in June 2021.

Pritika Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.61 in June 2021.

Pritika Auto shares closed at 14.00 on July 18, 2022 (NSE)

Pritika Auto Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 96.00 57.00 72.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 96.00 57.00 72.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 63.18 38.77 46.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.10 -4.41 -1.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.86 4.83 3.97
Depreciation 2.75 2.79 2.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.72 10.68 15.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.60 4.35 5.88
Other Income 0.22 0.21 3.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.81 4.56 9.39
Interest 1.99 2.28 2.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.82 2.28 7.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.82 2.28 7.05
Tax 1.69 0.03 1.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.13 2.25 5.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.13 2.25 5.41
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.13 2.25 5.41
Equity Share Capital 17.73 17.73 17.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.58 0.25 0.61
Diluted EPS 0.58 0.25 0.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.58 0.25 0.61
Diluted EPS 0.58 0.25 0.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 19, 2022 06:00 pm
