    Pritika Auto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.82 crore, up 39.03% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pritika Auto Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 77.82 crore in December 2022 up 39.03% from Rs. 55.98 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2022 down 1.94% from Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.68 crore in December 2022 up 10.57% from Rs. 7.85 crore in December 2021.

    Pritika Auto Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations77.82100.0455.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations77.82100.0455.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46.5966.1540.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.58-2.70-5.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.995.364.19
    Depreciation2.973.102.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.2518.3911.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.449.752.50
    Other Income0.270.242.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.7110.005.15
    Interest2.452.452.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.267.553.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.267.553.01
    Tax0.402.540.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.865.002.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.865.002.86
    Minority Interest-0.06----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.805.002.86
    Equity Share Capital17.7317.7317.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.320.560.32
    Diluted EPS0.320.560.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.320.560.32
    Diluted EPS0.320.560.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited