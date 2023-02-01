Pritika Auto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.82 crore, up 39.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.82 crore in December 2022 up 39.03% from Rs. 55.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2022 down 1.94% from Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.68 crore in December 2022 up 10.57% from Rs. 7.85 crore in December 2021.

Pritika Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2021.

Read More