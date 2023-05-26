Priti Internati Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.07 crore, up 83.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.07 crore in March 2023 up 83.63% from Rs. 15.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2023 up 107.05% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2023 up 76.97% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2022.

Priti Internati EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.04 in March 2022.

Priti Internati shares closed at 175.35 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.35% returns over the last 6 months and 114.63% over the last 12 months.