Priti Internati Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.83 crore, up 6.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.83 crore in March 2022 up 6.95% from Rs. 14.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2022 down 5.44% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2022 down 1.2% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2021.

Priti Internati EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2021.

Priti Internati shares closed at 74.85 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.40% returns over the last 6 months