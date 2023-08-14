Priti Internati Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.25 crore, up 33.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.25 crore in June 2023 up 33.77% from Rs. 12.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2023 up 12.47% from Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2023 up 10.92% from Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2022.

Priti Internati EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.52 in June 2022.

Priti Internati shares closed at 196.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.20% returns over the last 6 months and 16.15% over the last 12 months.