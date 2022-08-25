Priti Internati Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.90 crore, up 10.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.90 crore in June 2022 up 10.54% from Rs. 11.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2022 up 40.51% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2022 up 42.24% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2021.

Priti Internati EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.08 in June 2021.

Priti Internati shares closed at 159.95 on August 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 143.83% returns over the last 6 months and -15.37% over the last 12 months.