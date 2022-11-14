Prithvi Exc Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 811.27 crore, up 46856.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 811.27 crore in September 2022 up 46856.65% from Rs. 1.73 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2022 up 5441.32% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.28 crore in September 2022 up 1420% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

Prithvi Exc EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.

Prithvi Exc shares closed at 41.10 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 51.66% returns over the last 6 months and 51.94% over the last 12 months.