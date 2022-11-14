Prithvi Exc Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 811.27 crore, up 46856.65% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prithvi Exchange (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 811.27 crore in September 2022 up 46856.65% from Rs. 1.73 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2022 up 5441.32% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.28 crore in September 2022 up 1420% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

    Prithvi Exc EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.

    Prithvi Exc shares closed at 41.10 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 51.66% returns over the last 6 months and 51.94% over the last 12 months.

    Prithvi Exchange (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations811.27770.481.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations811.27770.481.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods807.94759.81--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.933.28--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.341.391.06
    Depreciation0.140.140.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.814.870.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.970.99-0.09
    Other Income0.170.220.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.141.210.09
    Interest0.040.060.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.101.150.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.101.150.03
    Tax0.25----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.851.150.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.851.150.03
    Equity Share Capital8.258.258.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.241.390.04
    Diluted EPS2.241.390.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.241.390.04
    Diluted EPS2.241.390.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
