Prithvi Exc Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.73 crore, up 87.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.73 crore in September 2021 up 87.18% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 up 104.87% from Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021 up 125.42% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2020.

Prithvi Exc EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.83 in September 2020.

Prithvi Exc shares closed at 24.60 on November 08, 2021 (BSE)