English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Prithvi Exc Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 974.89 crore, up 26.53% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prithvi Exchange (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 974.89 crore in June 2023 up 26.53% from Rs. 770.48 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2023 up 51.39% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2023 up 85.93% from Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2022.

    Prithvi Exc EPS has increased to Rs. 2.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.39 in June 2022.

    Prithvi Exc shares closed at 25.75 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    Prithvi Exchange (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations974.89723.37770.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations974.89723.37770.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.99----
    Purchase of Traded Goods965.10715.13759.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.51-0.233.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.661.711.39
    Depreciation0.150.530.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.315.204.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.171.030.99
    Other Income0.190.160.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.361.191.21
    Interest0.030.040.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.341.151.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.341.151.15
    Tax0.600.89--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.740.261.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.740.261.15
    Equity Share Capital8.258.258.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.100.251.39
    Diluted EPS2.100.251.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.100.251.39
    Diluted EPS2.100.251.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software - Training #Earnings First-Cut #Prithvi Exc #Prithvi Exchange (India) #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!