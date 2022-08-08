Prithvi Exc Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 770.48 crore, up 79511.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 770.48 crore in June 2022 up 79511.06% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2022 up 383.74% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2022 up 509.09% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

Prithvi Exc EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in June 2021.

