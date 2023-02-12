Prithvi Exc Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 746.94 crore, up 32685.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prithvi Exchange (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 746.94 crore in December 2022 up 32685.13% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2022 up 679.86% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2022 up 657.69% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.
Prithvi Exc EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2021.
|Prithvi Exchange (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|746.94
|811.27
|2.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|746.94
|811.27
|2.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|738.08
|807.94
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.81
|-4.93
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.45
|1.34
|1.30
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.14
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.81
|4.81
|0.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.66
|1.97
|0.01
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.17
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.83
|2.14
|0.20
|Interest
|0.04
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.80
|2.10
|0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.80
|2.10
|0.17
|Tax
|0.45
|0.25
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.35
|1.85
|0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.35
|1.85
|0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|8.25
|8.25
|8.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.63
|2.24
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|1.63
|2.24
|0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.63
|2.24
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|1.63
|2.24
|0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
