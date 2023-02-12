English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Prithvi Exc Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 746.94 crore, up 32685.13% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prithvi Exchange (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 746.94 crore in December 2022 up 32685.13% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2022 up 679.86% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2022 up 657.69% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.
    Prithvi Exc EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2021.Prithvi Exc shares closed at 25.75 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
    Prithvi Exchange (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations746.94811.272.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations746.94811.272.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods738.08807.94--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.81-4.93--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.451.341.30
    Depreciation0.140.140.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.814.810.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.661.970.01
    Other Income0.180.170.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.832.140.20
    Interest0.040.040.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.802.100.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.802.100.17
    Tax0.450.25--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.351.850.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.351.850.17
    Equity Share Capital8.258.258.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.632.240.21
    Diluted EPS1.632.240.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.632.240.21
    Diluted EPS1.632.240.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited