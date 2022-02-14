Prithvi Exc Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore, up 85.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore in December 2021 up 85.68% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021 up 132.16% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021 up 161.9% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2020.

Prithvi Exc EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.65 in December 2020.

Prithvi Exc shares closed at 25.75 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)