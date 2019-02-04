Prithvi Exc Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore, up 20.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore in December 2018 up 20.87% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2018 up 92.4% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2018 up 71.93% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2017.

Prithvi Exc EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.64 in December 2017.

