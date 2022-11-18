Prithvi Exc Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 811.27 crore, up 46856.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 811.27 crore in September 2022 up 46856.65% from Rs. 1.73 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2022 up 5364.18% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.23 crore in September 2022 up 1386.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

Prithvi Exc EPS has increased to Rs. 2.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.

Prithvi Exc shares closed at 25.75 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)