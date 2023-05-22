English
    Prithvi Exc Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 723.37 crore, up 45.72% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prithvi Exchange (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 723.37 crore in March 2023 up 45.72% from Rs. 496.42 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 up 34.13% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2023 up 137.18% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

    Prithvi Exc EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2022.

    Prithvi Exc shares closed at 64.59 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.58% returns over the last 6 months and 112.12% over the last 12 months.

    Prithvi Exchange (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations723.37746.94496.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations723.37746.94496.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods715.13738.08490.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.230.810.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.711.451.42
    Depreciation0.530.140.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.084.813.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.161.65-0.08
    Other Income0.160.180.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.321.830.41
    Interest0.040.040.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.281.790.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.281.790.31
    Tax0.910.450.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.371.340.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.371.340.25
    Minority Interest--0.000.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.371.350.28
    Equity Share Capital8.258.258.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.371.630.34
    Diluted EPS0.371.630.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.371.630.34
    Diluted EPS0.371.630.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 22, 2023 09:44 am