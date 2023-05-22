Prithvi Exc Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 723.37 crore, up 45.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 723.37 crore in March 2023 up 45.72% from Rs. 496.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 up 34.13% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2023 up 137.18% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

Prithvi Exc EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2022.

Prithvi Exc shares closed at 64.59 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.58% returns over the last 6 months and 112.12% over the last 12 months.